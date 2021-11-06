Whitney High School investigating after parents say controversial question included in history quiz

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A high school in Rocklin is investigating after a screenshot of a controversial question that parents said was included in a history quiz was shared to social media.

Whitney High School released a statement on Saturday, saying they would investigate the quiz following outrage from parents.

The question asks respondents to identify “A group of complete idiots”, then gave “KKK”, “all of Florida”, “FOX news” and “Texans” as responses.

This screenshot shared by parents shows a question purportedly included in a Whitney Highschool history quiz. (Courtesy: Jessa Krissovich)

“These stories have gone in one ear and out the other,” said Jessa Krissovich, who shared the screenshot in question to social media. “It sounded unbelievable.”

One parent who told FOX40 they wished to remain anonymous said he fears backlash for his child who is in the class, but said one-sided political comments are an ongoing concern with this teacher.

“The question on the test is really blatant obviously and that’s out there,” the parent said. “This has been the first time it has been looked at of him crossing the line.”

This parent said the teacher has made comments which are mostly directed against the Republican Party.

“We all have different beliefs,” Krissovich said. “This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be okay with who they are.”

In a letter to parents, Whitney High School said they share the parents’ concerns and are investigating.

Read the full statement below: