Widow’s stolen $9,500 wedding ring found at North Sacramento pawnshop

The widow’s $9,500 wedding ring was recovered after the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says it was stolen from her house. (Photo courtesy: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A widow’s $9,500 wedding ring was recovered after the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says it was stolen from her house.

When the widow of 20 years lost her wedding ring and reported it to the sheriff’s office, investigators discovered it had been taken.

The sheriff’s office says a detective tracked the ring to a North Sacramento pawnshop and was able to get it back to the widow.

“The victim was so pleased to be reunited with her ring,” the sheriff’s office wrote in Wednesday’s release.

Following an interview, the sheriff’s office says the suspect confessed to stealing the ring while the woman’s house was being cleaned.

The unidentified suspect faces charges of grand theft and elder abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.