TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire near Sonora in Tuolumne County has closed down both northbound and southbound State Route 99/108, according to Caltrans District 10.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office did call for an evacuation above Southgate Drive at 11:16 a.m. and a 11:24 a.m. the Sonora Police Department lifted the evacuation order.

According to police, forward progress of the fire has been stopped and ground and air resources are working the fire.

The public is still being asked to avoid the area, according to law enforcement.