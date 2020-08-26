Wildfire evacuees forced to leave their homes face new dangers from pandemic

(KTXL) — Two of the largest wildfires in state history have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes in Northern California.

Those without a place to go are turning to organizations like the American Red Cross for support.

After spending five months hunkered down, trying to stay COVID-19 free, thousands of people living up and down the Golden State are now on the move as they escape a threat of a different kind.

“This is a stressful and hard time for many Californians,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Ghaly updated the state Tuesday, saying there are currently 136,000 wildfire evacuees. That is sparking concerns about a possible spike in coronavirus transmission.

“This is no time to put down our guard,” Dr. Ghaly said. “It is a top priority to make sure that evacuations are done safely and in accordance to guidance.”

Ghaly urged the tens of thousands staying with family and friends to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing good hand hygiene.

But the pandemic raises a new question for those with nowhere to go.

“And now, we’re telling many folks who haven’t left their homes for months, who are worried about their exposure to COVID, that it’s safer to leave than to stay. And that direction is indeed true,” Ghaly said. “The risk of fire is a temporary one, albeit a very serious one. We can mitigate the COVID-19 risks with your cooperation and as communities. So, please, heed to those directions to evacuate.”

As of Tuesday, the state reported nearly 3,400 people living in shelters, with all of them subject to routine temperature checks and receiving delivered food and masks, as well as other forms of personal protective equipment.

“It is a challenge but not one that we can’t meet,” said Stephen Walsh, with the American Red Cross Gold Country Region.

The American Red Cross has been one of the organizations stepping up to lend wildfire victims support, noting the help looks a little different this year.

“Obviously, because of COVID-19, we have to keep people socially distanced,” Walsh said. “Where in the past we would open up a traditional shelter, this time around what we’re doing is when we come across someone who doesn’t have anywhere to go after they’ve been evacuated, we are working with the local county to have them placed in a hotel.”

Over a thousand evacuees are staying in hotels while being kept together with their families and away from others.

For those who would like to help the American Red Cross, the organization is asking for financial donations or volunteers, particularly those with nursing experience. Due to the pandemic, they cannot accept clothes, water or other physical items that would need to be sanitized.