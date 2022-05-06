(KTXL) — Starting on May 1, CAL Fire began its Wildfire Preparedness campaign to make sure that fire crews and the general public are ready as well for another fire season.

As wildfires have become more frequent and larger in recent years, there are now numerous resources and events that the public can take advantage of to be prepared for a wildfire.

Below are some upcoming events and resources available to the public provided by CAL Fire and emergency service offices from Sacramento-area counties.

Upcoming Events

17th Annual Health, Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival

When: May 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City, CA

Cost: Free

What: This fun-filled event will allow everyone to meet and speak with firefighters, first responders, search and rescue volunteers and law enforcement that serve the Nevada County area. Along with being able to participate in interactive safety situations. There will also be music, food, art and guest appearances from local mascots.

Be Prepared Fair

When: May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Rd, Oregon House, CA

Cost: Free

What: The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is hosting a family fun event focused on getting the community prepared for wildfire season. Attendees will be able to pack an emergency go-bag, hear a demo of the hi-lo siren, find evacuation zones and meet local safety officials.

Smoke Chasers Event

When: May 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St, Plymouth, CA

Cost: $5, Kids under 12 are free.

What: The CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit is holding this fun and informative community event for a fun day that will help the public prepare for wildfire season. Attendees will be able to collect a go-bag, learn about evacuations, including animal and livestock evacuations, establish emergency contacts, harden their homes and land, see live demonstrations and meet with local firefighters.

Wildfire Preparedness Resources

Ready for Wildfire

Ready For Wildfire App

How to prepare an emergency go-bag

Creating a defensible space

California Fire Safe Council

National Fire Protection Association

Placer Alert

Other Information and Resources

CAL Fire Wildfire Preservation Grant Program

California Incident Data and Statistics Program