Wildlife experts give advice on bear safety in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) – Wildlife officials in South Lake Tahoe are taking care of two baby bear cubs after their mother was hit by a car.

The sibling bear cubs, a brother and sister, are about three months old.

Their mother was a South Lake Tahoe bear the locals knew as Hazel and her story is a tragedy that Lake Tahoe animal rescuers know all too well.

Denise Upton, the animal care director at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, told FOX40 in just the past two and a half weeks, three Tahoe area bears have died, likely because of collisions with cars. Not every driver stayed on scene or reported it.

“Little tiny cubs. Really tear your heart out,” said Upton. “There’s very few things that could do that kind of a damage to a 200 and 300-pound bear.”

Now that tourists are returning to enjoy the mountains, wildlife advocates implore visitors to watch their speed and be constantly aware that a bear could dart out into the road at any time.

And if you see one bear, there could be cubs right behind.

“At least five bears that we know of on the south shore that have three cubs and another, probably, half a dozen that have two cubs,” explained Upton. “This is a big cub year. So, they’re everywhere.”

Although it is exciting to see a bear in the wild, Upton reminds travelers that you do not want to roll out the welcome mat for them. She said to enjoy the bears from a distance and if they get too close to your vacation home or campsite, it is OK to let them know.

“I have a big black umbrella and I pop it open a few times. They run like the devil’s after them because they’ve never seen that before. That’s new and scary to them,” said Upton.

It is safest for visitors and the bears if they are conditioned to stay in the forest, away from people and roads.

“Secure your garbage, lock your cars. Don‘t underestimate a bear,” said Upton.

As for the two orphaned cubs, they will be released into the wilderness in 2021.

You can check in on those recovering bear cubs live any time on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care website where you can also make a donation.