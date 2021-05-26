Animal control captures 200-pound bear after sighting at UC Davis

The Latest – Wednesday, May 26

7:18 a.m.

The bear has been captured by Yolo County Animal Control, the UC Davis Police Department said. It was found in the area of in the area of Highway 113 and Interstate 80.

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A nearly 200-pound brown bear was spotted on the UC Davis campus Wednesday morning, officials said.

People should avoid the Arboretum Teaching Nursery area near La Rue Road and the southeast area of campus, according to a UC Davis WarnMe text message alert. All people should stay away from the bear if seen.

The alert was sent just after 6 a.m.

Animal control has been contacted by the UC Davis Police Department, said Andy Fell, a UC Davis public information officer.

This is not the first bear sighting on the campus. In 2019, Fish and Game crews captured a one-year-old male bear in the same area. The bear had climbed a tree on campus, and authorities coaxed it lower before tranquilizing and later releasing it.

