Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation holds private concert for Caldor Fire evacuees

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — In the midst of devastation, people are continuing to help one another in El Dorado County.

The Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation out of Folsom canceled its Friday performance of the Gold Country Hayride concert to instead hold a free private concert for those forced to leave their homes due to the Caldor Fire.

“Sometimes there is something to be said for music for the soul,” said Sunny Mitchell.

Mitchell, the founding director, says it’s heartbreaking to see many being affected by the fire but hopes the concert provides a small relief.

“We all appreciate music, it helps lift our souls. If that is the least we can do to be helpful then, everybody’s in,” Mitchell said.

For evacuees like Paul Richardson, he appreciates the concert, the help from evacuation shelter staff and all the donations from the nearby communities.

“The people and the community, everyone is coming forward. People driving through saying, ‘What do you need?’ Trying to hand me a $100, where do you get that in this world,” Richardson said.

Having been at the shelter since Wednesday and possibly for another week or two, Richardson told FOX40 it’s hard not to still think about what the fire might be doing and how far it is from his home.

“It’s highly frustrating because I have spent hours and hours online trying to find this information and only to find more questions,” Richardson said.

But he remains optimistic things will turn out well and is taken aback by the outpouring of support.

“I don’t think many communities pull together like Cameron Park has,” Richardson said.

The organization will resume its festival Saturday in Folsom. But in these uncertain times, it’s another example of people coming together.