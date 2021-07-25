William Jessup University breaks ground on soccer pitch, training complex project

(KTXL) — This week, William Jessup University, with help from a community member, broke ground on what looks to be an amazing soccer pitch and training complex.

“If we’re going to build something this size, we got to make sure it’s not being used just two hours a day. So, it’s going to be used all the time and by all the right people,” said Lance Von Vogt, athletic director.

They got a lot more than just shovels in the ground at William Jessup University. The official groundbreaking ceremony aside, the land adjacent to the Rocklin campus is being excavated for what will be a $2 million soccer pitch and separate training facility.

“Our soccer teams will play here, but also all 300 of our athletes will train out here for performance training, strength and conditioning and so forth,” Vogt said. “Bringing the community in, letting them use the space, it’s really a big deal.”

That community involvement is actually a 15-year partnership that includes the construction, maintenance and upkeep of the facility with the local youth soccer club, Blues FC and all their teams from ages 5 to 18.

“The three most important elements of running a soccer club are players, coaches and fields, and they’re all equal,” said Dominick DeRosa, Blues FC president. “This really gives us a world-class facility, and, as a club, we are developing youth. That’s our job to develop youth.”

“It was very easy to see that we were aligned the way that we thought, and if we came in on this together, we could make it better than if we did it individually,” Vogt said.

And they’re not messing around with the construction of the facility; the land is expected to be cleared by mid-August. Then, they will start laying down the turf.

“Our expectation is we’ll be here mid-September, which is the start of our fall league, so hopefully, we’re playing our first games in fall league right here,” DeRosa said.

“We’re going to be able to host more tournaments, more people are going to come in and play and compete on this turf, which helps with restaurants and hotel rooms,” Vogt said. “You know, anytime we can help drive business and better economics for our community, big picture, that’s what we want to do.”