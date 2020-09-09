Willow Fire in Yuba County prompts mandatory evacuations

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations have been ordered in Yuba County as crews battle the Willow Fire at Marysville Road and Willow Glen Road in Loma Rica.
The Willow Fire began overnight Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. Since then, it has burned approximately 300 acres.
Resources for food and animals have been established at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City., according to Cal Fire.
Mandatory Evacuations
Yuba County
- Loma Rica, just north where Marysville Road becomes Willow Glen Road
- All areas south from Collins Lake to the Yuba County border to the west, with Fruitland Road representing the lower line of the evacuation.
Road Closures
- Marysville Road and Willow Glen Road
- Fruitland and Honcut
- Fruitland and Loma Rica
- Peoria and Dolan Harding