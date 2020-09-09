Willow Fire in Yuba County prompts mandatory evacuations

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations have been ordered in Yuba County as crews battle the Willow Fire at Marysville Road and Willow Glen Road in Loma Rica.

The Willow Fire began overnight Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. Since then, it has burned approximately 300 acres.

Resources for food and animals have been established at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City., according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory Evacuations

Loma Rica, just north where Marysville Road becomes Willow Glen Road

All areas south from Collins Lake to the Yuba County border to the west, with Fruitland Road representing the lower line of the evacuation.

Road Closures

Marysville Road and Willow Glen Road

Fruitland and Honcut

Fruitland and Loma Rica

Peoria and Dolan Harding

#WillowFire Marysville Rd and Willow Glen Rd in Loma Rica (Yuba County). Yuba County Sheriff reports 3000 residents evacuated in Loma Rica. Current closures include Marysville & Willow Glen, Fruitland & Honcut, Fruitland & Loma Rica, Peoria & Dolan Harding. Fire at 300 acres. pic.twitter.com/3GnV9qypAm — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 9, 2020