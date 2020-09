The Latest (DAY, DATE):

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office closed part of a street in Stockton after finding what they believe is an explosive device in a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson Way between Sanguinetti Lane and Mistletoe Avenue is temporarily closed.

They saw law enforcement found an explosive device in the car of someone they had arrested.

Residents should avoid the area.