Wilton residents protest placement of sex offender in their community

WILTON, Calif. (KTXL) – More than a dozen neighbors in the small community of Wilton held a protest Monday to voice their opposition to a sex offender possibly moving in.

“It’s concerning. It’s concerning to all of us,” said Wilton resident Stephanie Rochester.

Dariel Shazier served 17 years in prison for drugging and assaulting teenage boys, with two juries declaring him a “violent sexual predator” in court.

That’s why families living on La Clair Road want to stop him from moving next door to their children.

“This can’t be happening. We have 12 minors that live on this road. We have a bus stop right here at this corner. A bus stop here and a bus stop where that garbage can is down there. They all have to walk past the house he’ll be placed in if this is a go,” Rochester told FOX40.

Neighbors learned of Shazier’s possible move shortly before Christmas through a flyer on their mailboxes.

They were given until the end of the month to voice their concerns before a Sacramento judge decides whether to let Shazier, who also spent time in a state mental hospital and continues to be monitored by an outpatient provider, relocate to the rural town.

“It just wasn’t enough time for us to ask the questions that we’re concerned with. There are absolutely no resources out here to enhance his rehabilitation,” Rochester said.

FOX40 reached out to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office about the possible placement. The office says it opposed Shazier moving to the county back in 2019 but despite their opposition, he ended up moving to Del Paso Heights last January.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, along with citizens of the affected neighborhood and other public officials, opposed both Shazier’s transfer to Sacramento County and his placement in the Del Paso Heights area. Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office

Parents and grandparents in the neighborhood are worried that even demonstrations like this one won’t be enough to keep a sexually violent predator off their country road.

“They’ve already moved him twice. They’re going to move him again after he moves here because it’s not sustainable because no one wants this in their neighborhood,” Rochester said.

A hearing on the case is set to take place Tuesday morning, where a Sacramento judge will decide if the request to move him to Wilton is appropriate.