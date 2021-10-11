Wind-driven fire forces Manteca mobile home park evacuations and road closures, 1 person burned

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A mobile home park was evacuated Monday afternoon after wind-driven flames burned at least one person in Manteca.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said several of their deputies helped evacuate the Islander Marina Mobile Home Park due to fires fueled by strong winds.

Manteca fire officials said multiple structures in the park were burning, forcing an evacuation order.

One burn victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Manteca police announced road closures at West Woodward and McKinley avenues.

The valley received the strongest gusts during Monday’s wind advisory, with winds exceeding 30 mph.

“The high winds are not helping,” the sheriff’s office posted referencing the city’s fire response efforts.