Wind-driven fires cause busy day for Sacramento area firefighters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews in the Sacramento Valley spent the day Saturday battling multiple wind-driven fires, with some threatening homes.

In Sacramento County alone, crews responded to at least five grass fires.

Officials say this is only the beginning.

A large plume of smoke covered the skies near Sloughhouse Road as a fire burned near the Cosumnes River in Wilton.

“I know it’s just early May in the Sacramento region, but summer-like conditions are absolutely here,” said Cosumnes Fire Deputy Chief Dan Quiggle.

This was one of at least five vegetation fires in the Sacramento region crews responded to including a 2.7-acre fire west of Rancho Murrieta and a 4-acre fire near Sheldon Road and east Stockton Boulevard.

“All those fuels are dried out and they are going to stay dried-out until it rains again, which we don’t expect anytime soon,” Quiggle said.

Quiggle says one building was destroyed in an Elk Grove fire and four structures suffered minor smoke or heat damage and is likely human-caused.

He stresses now is the time for everyone to be careful with their outdoor activities.

“Pay attention to fire watches and red flag warnings. minimize the things that can possibly start a spark or cause a fire,” Quiggle said. “We want people to create defensible space around their homes and around their businesses.

Quiggle says for his department and others around the region it’s all hands-on deck, but hopes the public stay keep their guards up.

“We are at the point now that we have a year-round fire season in areas of California,” Quiggle said.

No injuries have been reported from the wildland fires in the Sacramento area.

Fire crews are stressing defensible space is going to be kept.