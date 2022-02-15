Wind raises fire concerns in Solano County

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The high wind was a reason for fire crews to be on extra alert in Solano County Tuesday.

Because of the wind, the Vacaville Fire Department said they are keeping an extra eye out for any potential fires.

Even on a windy day, Katelyn Llacuna couldn’t keep her 2-year-old son inside.

“It’s my day off, so I took my son and husband out, just had to burn some energy really,” she said. “I don’t see me staying very long, but my son’s two so he needs to get that energy out.”

But even though Llacuna’s family is out enjoying the day, Vacaville Fire Captain Matt Moreno said the high wind makes him concerned.

“It has been dry lately,” Moreno explained. “The fuel moistures are a little dryer than normal, but they’re not quite what we’d see in the summertime.”

While fire season isn’t here just yet, Moreno told FOX40 the dryness and the wind could play a big role in any structure fires around town.

“Anytime there’s a building fire, any kind of exterior fire, whether that be a dumpster fire or debris fire, the wind can create quick lateral spread to adjacent structures,” Moreno said.

With gusts of up to 40 mph in Solano County, it has an impact on how crews would handle structure fires.

“Windy day like today, we always want to check and see what direction the wind’s coming from,” Moreno said. “It’ll tell us what way we might want to enter a structure.”

Conditions like Tuesday’s remind residents like Llacuna that fire season is just around the corner.

“We’ve lived in our house for four years and already twice we’ve been evacuated because of the fires,” Llacuna said. “It is scary and it’s so dry. It has barely rained.”

The Vacaville Fire Department said on windy days they urge people to not have any controlled burns or open flames.