WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland.
The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
According to police, the damage is estimated to cost around $3000.
Police said they were able to identify a suspect after looking through surveillance footage and arrested the suspect, a 40-year-old Woodland resident, around 9:30 a.m. near E. Gibson Road and Pioneer Avenue.