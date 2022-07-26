SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — KTXL FOX40’s Richard Sharp made a friendly wager with Kansas City station FOX4’s Nick Vasos over the upcoming Open Cup match between the news casters’ two local soccer teams.

Sacramento Republic FC is set to face off against Sporting Kansas City Wednesday night in a semi-final match at Heart Health Park.

Vasos boasted about his local team’s winning record. Sporting KC has won the U.S. Open Cup 4 times since its start in the mid-90s: 2004, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Sharp touted Sacramento Republic FC’s momentum so far this year. The team, which was founded in 2012, yet to win the title.

Sharp bet Vasos two bottles of Amador County wine, one bottle of red wine and one bottle of white, if Sporting KC won. If Sacramento Republic FC emerges victorious however, Vasos offered a mixed barbeque platter.

FOX40 will air a special preview, Quest for the Cup, on television and streaming on FOX40.com Wednesday at 6:30 prior to the match which will be available on ESPN+.