Winery partners with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial to celebrate nurses

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — National Nurses Week was in May but nurses were not able to truly observe it because of the pandemic.

The week of appreciation, like many other things this year, was postponed until this week at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.

“We’d like to say a hearty thank you from our family to yours,” said Marissa Lange, president of LangeTwins Family Winery in Lodi.

Lange said they wanted to show their appreciation for front line workers.

“An opportunity for us to be able to give back to those that give us so much at a time when we need the most,” she told FOX40.

The winery partnered with the Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s foundation to provide more than 400 gift boxes for National Nurses Week.

Lange said it’s never too late to thank hard working nurses for all they do.

“When I think of nurses, it is someone who is seeing us at our very worst and we are expecting them to bring their very best,” she said.

She said she hopes the gift boxes full of donated snacks, products and bottles of LangeTwins wines show their gratitude to nurses.

“As a wine family, I can’t actively help make someone well but what we can do is support those who do,” Lange explained.