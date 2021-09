YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Powerball ticket worth over $1.3 million has been sold to one lucky lottery player at a 7-Eleven in Yuba City.

The ticket, worth $1,361,359 matched five of the six numbers.

The ticket matched the numbers 32-17-2-7 but missed the Powerball number 11.

Because no one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, this upcoming Saturday night’s drawing is estimated to be worth upwards of $620 million.