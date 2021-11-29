Winning Powerball ticket sold at Lichine’s Liquor and Deli in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has a new millionaire after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

A winning Powerball ticket worth more than $1.6 million was sold a Lichine’s Liquor and Deli on South Land Park Drive.

The winning ticket matched five numbers, 8-32-55-64-66, officials said. The winner only missed the Mega number, 10.

Lichine’s, a popular location for hopeful players, gets more than $8,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $253 million for Monday night’s drawing.