Winter storm warning begins Saturday, heavy snowfall and rain expected thru Tuesday

(KTXL) — A winter storm warning for the Sierra goes into effect Saturday and lasts through Tuesday bringing heavy snowfall and rain to the region.

The snowfall begins Saturday night at around midnight.

FOX40’s Dennis Shanahan said the storm warning comes with major travel delays and the fallen snow will bring whiteout conditions sporadically over the next couple of days making mountain travel difficult to impossible at times.

Snow levels will start near 5,000 feet Saturday and will drop to 2,500-3,000 feet in elevation by Tuesday. Donner Summit is expected to get six feet of snow in three days.

The rainfall forecast calls for 3-4 inches of rain in the Sacramento Valley, with 5-7 inches expected to fall in the foothills between Saturday and Tuesday.

The heaviest rain will come between Sunday and Monday nights.

Monday will be especially windy in the Sacramento Valley with gusts near 50 mph, which may cause trees and branches to fall, possibly resulting in power outages.