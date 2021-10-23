Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Sunday night, Monday

FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Kristina Werner and Dennis Shanahan join in team weather coverage Sunday. Adam Epstein will have your Monday morning update.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service has upgraded a Winter Storm Watch to Winter Storm Warning for Sunday evening and Monday.

The warning will begin 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 p.m. Monday for areas above 6,000 feet, the NWS said.

Cold air from the north will mix in with the atmospheric river Sunday night, causing Sierra snow levels to drop from above pass levels to near 6,000 feet.

Mountain travel is strongly discouraged during this time. Major travel delays, chain controls and road closures are highly likely.

Forecast models show Donner Summit receiving between 2 and 3 feet of snow during this period.