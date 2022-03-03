(KTXL) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the end of the week, with rain and snow in the forecast.

FOX40’s Weather Team says the storm story is comprised of two waves of energy.

The first is clinging to the coast Thursday. That system is expected to stall to the west before diving into Southern California.

The second wave arrives Friday, which could see morning rain showers with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. It will be breezy, with gusts near 30 mph.

According to the Weather Team, the main impact of the upcoming storm will be snow in the Sierra. It’s not the amount that is concerning but the timing, with the snow expected to be the most intense Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday. The forecast calls for 2 to 5 inches of snow above 2,500 feet and 5 to 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet.

The snow level will begin around 7,000 feet and drop to 2,000 feet by Saturday morning.

It should taper off Saturday morning, with lighter snow showers lingering during the day.

There’s a slight chance for isolated showers in the valley on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. Rain totals are going to be low in the valley, with the most rain potential in the foothills.