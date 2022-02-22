(KTXL) — Chilly temperatures, gusty winds and lots of snow: that’s what Northern California can expect Tuesday.

Snow started falling Monday night — bringing traffic frustrations with it. The snowfall is likely to bring reduced visibility, travel delays and chain controls to the Sierra.

“Be prepared for wet and icy roadway conditions. Make sure you have a full tank of gas,” said California Highway Patrol officer Seth Jennings. “And if you can avoid the area, avoid the area.”

“If you’re driving so fast that you can’t get traction in your car, even if that is below the 30 miles an hour, it’s still too fast,” officer Jennings continued.

But the storm is a welcome sight after six dry weeks. Dec. 24 marked the last heavy snowfall, bringing 74 inches of snowfall to Palisades Tahoe.

This week’s storm might not make much of a dent in the drought, but it helps restock some of the snow that melted in recent weeks.

And it’s the perfect quality of powder for skiers and snowboarders.

“The colder temperatures. The colder temperatures make the snow that much better,” said snowboarder Osa Dobos.

“Softer, fluffier and not as ridden on,” said snowboarder Patience Dobos. “So it’s not as packed down.”

Monday’s late-night crowd was light at Boreal, but soon there will be better opportunities for the crowds to drive up to the mountains. Wednesday is looking like the next best opportunity to make the drive without running into heavy snowfall.