Winters police arrest ‘validated Norteno gang member’ following fight involving large crowd

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Winters Police Department arrested “a validated Norteno gang member” Wednesday after responding to calls about a large crowd physically fighting with knives.

Police say they received multiple calls around 5 p.m. for the incident near Grant Avenue.

Multiple people were in the streets involved in a verbal argument when officers arrived, according to police. Some people fled, and others verbally and physically resisted officers.

The responding officers detained several people at the scene while others investigated.

Officers say they learned the fight broke out after someone threw a large rock at a passing vehicle, causing the driver to stop.

Police say witnesses at the scene identified 19-year-old Daniel Ritter as the person who threw the rock.

During the fight, Ritter took out two knives and threatened to get a gun, police said.

Officers located Ritter in an apartment where they believed he was with others who may have been involved in the fight.

The police department requested assistance from Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Safe Streets/Yolo County Gang Task Force evacuated the neighboring apartment units after unsuccessful attempts to reach Ritter.

Around 6:30 p.m., Ritter exited the apartment and was arrested without incident, police said.

Authorities at the scene gave multiple orders for any remaining people inside to exit the apartment, police said. After no response, bean bag rounds were used to break a window “to facilitate communications and potentially introduce pepper spray via a high-capacity pepper spray projector.”

No one else was located inside when officers entered the unit.

Police located numerous knives after obtaining a search warrant. No firearms were found inside the apartment.

Ritter was booked into the Yolo County Jail. He faces several charges including, felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony counts of brandishing a deadly weapon, felony counts of criminal threats and felony violation of probation.