Winters Police search for armed man connected to arson investigation

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two schools in Winters went into lockdown Monday as police searched for an armed man who was connected to an arson investigation.

The Winters Police Department said they were on Foxglove Circle searching for the man, who was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red hat.

Police said the man was also armed with a knife and a pipe.

Nearby Winters Middle School and Shirley Rominger Intermediate School were placed on lockdown as officers looked for the man at the campuses.

The lockdowns were lifted after officers cleared both schools, and the man was still at large as of 1:40 p.m.

Winters police said anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach him. If you have information about the investigation, you are asked to call 530-795-4561.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.