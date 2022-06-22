WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations have been ordered due to a vegetation fire in Solano County, just south of the city of Winters.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said the order is for all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane and deputies are currently evacuating homes on those streets.

According to officials, fire and law personnel are in the area of the 8600 block of Winters Road.

County officials said the fire is an “immediate threat” and the area is closed to public access.

CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit first reported about the fire at 3:33 p.m.