Wisconsin native staying in Sacramento attends gathering, march for Jacob Blake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For a Wisconsin woman in Sacramento, attending a gathering and march wasn’t part of the plan during her yearlong stay with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps.

“I am frustrated,” said Finola Hughes.

Hughes just moved to Sacramento but she wasn’t the only one. Everyone in her group was new to the area.

“We are with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. It’s a one-year service commitment,” Hughes told FOX40.

Hughes said she attended the gathering as a show of solidarity.

“I’m actually from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. So, the recent events hit kind of close to home,” she said.

Like others, Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake had been on her mind for days.

So, alongside the family of Stephon Clark, Hughes went to support her Wisconsin neighbor while in Sacramento.

“I think this is just the very least that I can do,” Hughes said.

From the district attorney’s office to a mural of Stephon Clark, it was less than an hour of time.

“I hope there’s more I can do in being an ally,” Hughes said.