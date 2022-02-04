With boots in hand, local firefighters collect money for burn institute

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are taking to the streets this weekend to fill their boots with cash all to help a great cause.

If you asked any firefighter with a boot at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Greenback Lane, they would tell you they were there for one reason and one reason only.

“We gotta get as much money as we can,” said Matt Christensen.

For their annual Fill the Boot for Burns fundraiser, 100% of the money raised goes to the Firefighters Burn Institute. The nonprofit helps take care of not only injured first responders but other members of the community.

Matt Christenson was one of the firefighters taking part who hopes you roll down your window and stuff his boot.

“Just hold the boot high and run as fast as you can up and down the lanes in the red lights, and you’re good to go,” he said.

Since Thursday, two firefighters have been sleeping in a cold, open tower, refusing to touch the ground until the event is done.

“We have ladders going to the restroom. We use this ladder to get up and down the tower. We hang out on top of the ladder truck, people bring us food,” said firefighter Tyler Craft.

They’ll have to last until Sunday. But for Craft, it was a no-brainer.

“When I came into the fire service, burn injuries were occurring,” he said. “It’s very common, unfortunately, in our line of work, but you also see the community getting burned, unfortunately.

