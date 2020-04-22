With Dixon May Fair canceled, FFA students must find other ways to sell their animals

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville High School senior Selina Psaila has been caring for her steer, Henry, all in preparation for the Dixon May Fair, where kids from area high schools get to show off their farm animals with the goal of getting them sold.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, like so many countless events, the annual Dixon May Fair was canceled.

“It was super upsetting because this is something that I strive for every year,” Psaila told FOX40. “I get my animal and my end goal is to go to Dixon May Fair and to do my best.”

It is something Psaila has been doing since freshman year, starting with a goat, earning money from that to invest in a lamb and then a hog. That finally brought her to Henry.

“They’ve been working really hard,” said Vacaville High School Future Farmers of America Director Dani Battisti. “They’ve been investing a lot of time and money and resources into raising quality projects to exhibit at the Dixon May Fair.”

“Our students put a lot into these projects and their success is really dependent on community support.”

With help from the Solano Junior Livestock Boosters and Bids for Kids, they hope to get the animals sold off. The funds they collect will go toward future projects.

Many students use their money from their farm animals to help with college.

“Not just the monetary value but the work ethic that they learn and the character traits that they build through raising animals are things they will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Battisti said.

It’s a valued lesson that Psaila said she will draw from for her future.

“I wanted to learn every aspect about that animal, just to, like, further my knowledge in agriculture and stuff like that. And eventually, I wanted to become an ag teacher too,” Psaila said.