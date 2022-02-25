ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man who was born and raised in Ukraine is torn between returning to his native country to fight or staying.

Oleh Kuzo was born and raised in a small town in Western Ukraine.

“First of all, I was born, raised two kids. It’s my homeland,” Kuzo said.

As Russian forces close in on Ukraine’s capital, he faces a difficult moment as half of his family is in Ukraine and half is in Northern California.

“I still feel like going there. My help is needed. The other part, I’m still needed here with my family,” Kuzo said.

He talks to his parents and other family in Ukraine every day. He said talks have been similar since the revolution in 2014, but now many things are not so easy.

Have you heard the sirens? That’s what I would ask them. Or they would tell us, ‘Yes, today … we had to go and either hide or just not to open windows,” Kuzo said.

He has seen Ukraine grow up from its independence in ’91 to the revolution in 2014.

For people in Northern California, he said there is a chance for prosperity, and one thing he is grateful for is people will no longer be associated Ukraine with Russia. He also said people know now Russian President Vladmir Putin’s true intentions.