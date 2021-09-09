With hospitals still at capacity, Sacramento County physicians worry about unvaccinated population

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the most recent numbers provided by public health officials, more than 7,000 Californians were newly diagnosed with COVID-19, further straining hospital capacity statewide.

In the entire Sutter Health system, about 450 patients were receiving in-patient care as of Thursday because of the coronavirus.

Those who manage intensive care units say they’re not worried about breakthrough cases right now but are worried about those who aren’t immunized.

“Ninety percent of the people in our intensive care units with COVID are unvaccinated, so this is just further proof,” said Dr. Vanessa Walker, the medical director of Sutter Health Valley Area eICU. “Seeing every day in our jobs in the real world that people who are unvaccinated are disproportionately getting hospitalized and are affected so much by this virus.”

Sacramento County hospital space as a whole is still at capacity because of COVID-19, but the public health department reported Thursday that facilities are coordinating to take each other’s patients when necessary. No one has had to be transferred out of the county for care as of yet.