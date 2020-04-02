With kids at home, Stockton animal sanctuary livestreams story time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary in Stockton normally takes their animals out into the community to help educate and promote awareness.

Now, with everyone at home, the animals are bringing the stories in daily livestreams.

"We have had the opportunity to do story times, which is something that we do at our local libraries. That has obviously come to a halt right now. So this gives us another outlet to reach out to children, promote literacy and show all the wonderful animals that live here," said Harvest Home Executive Director Christine Morrissey.

According to its website, the sanctuary takes care of a wide variety of animals including rabbits, chickens, ducks, turkeys, pigs, guinea pigs and geese.