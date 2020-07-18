With looser state regulations, El Dorado County businesses welcome new customers

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — There’s a certain atmosphere at the El Dorado Hills Town Center that not many other shopping and dining areas can match these days.

Unlike nearby counties, El Dorado County is not on the state’s coronavirus monitoring list. It means businesses like Orange Theory are open and seeing people from outside the area looking to sweat.

“We want to make sure that we are following our state and local county guidelines. So, sometimes we do have to turn some people away for class so we can meet those guidelines,” said regional manager Zachary Dunahoe.

Dunahoe told FOX40 that even with new faces, it’s the spaces that take priority.

“We always wear gloves while we clean our equipment as well,” said Dunahoe.

Classes follow strict rules and class sizes are a half of what they were pre-pandemic.

Adagio for Hair has also seen clients from outside El Dorado County.

However, they too are only taking on customers in a limited capacity, making sure every step of the health guidelines are being followed.

“We are maintaining our social distancing and we’re still doing the proper sanitations within our stations and doing some extra cleaning,” said hairstylist Gabriella Heredia.

Whether it’s looking or feeling their best, both businesses said they were happy to help those who can’t get what they want where they live — but not at the cost of safety.

“And make sure that when people come in to take the work out they are doing it in the correct way, meeting our standards,” said Dunahoe