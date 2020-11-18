With rainy commutes, Sacramento residents warn of potential traffic accidents

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With all this rain, it is making for long commutes home for many employees.

Tuesday marked the first long rain the area has seen in a while and that can make conditions on the roads a little more dangerous. Whenever it rains, traffic accidents are not far behind.

“When it’s a new rainfall, there’s oil down, it gets real slick,” said Randy Rodriguez of Sacramento. “Nowadays, drivers are just really impatient. People are always weaving in and out, so there’s a lot of accidents I’ve seen scattered throughout the city.”

That made Rodriguez uneasy about driving around town with his family.

“Just take it easy, man,” he advised. “We’ve got a lot of families on the road. I drive around with my sons all day — they’re 8 and 11 — a lot of people don’t take that into consideration.”

“I feel like people drive crazy in the rain, to be honest,” added Sacramento resident Cinnamon Sanchez.

Other drivers, like Sanchez, admitted the rain caught them a little off-guard. It made Sanchez realize her car had some issues that needed attention.

“Honestly, my windshield wipers are kind of not doing so hot,” she said. “I didn’t realize until today.”

The California Highway Patrol said it typically sees an increase in the number of accidents during the first rains of the season.

That’s why officers are encouraging everyone to slow down.

“Leave a little earlier, give yourself enough time to get to your destination so you don’t have to speed,” advised Officer David Martinez of CHP Auburn.

“Along with that seatbelt usage, distracted driving is always a big deal. Unfortunately, people are always talking or texting, put that down,” he continued. “Wait ’til you get to your destination before you do that.”

That’s advice many other drivers agree with.

“Just take it easy, give yourself plenty of room for the car in front of you,” Randy Malcom of Sacramento. “That’s what I do anyway.”

“Take your time ’cause it is slick and one wrong decision, looking down at your phone, not paying attention, just not a good choice,” Sanchez said.

“Everybody is just trying to make it through the day, you know?” Rodriguez said.

And with the pandemic, many are expecting more cars on the road this holiday season, as many do not want to fly.