With Sacramento County in a new tier, some businesses move forward with reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento county is now moving into the red reopening tier, which means gyms, restaurants and churches can allow people indoors at a reduced capacity.

For the owner of La Trattoria Bohemia, it’s been about six months of doing take-out and outdoor dining for his customers.

Back in June customers were briefly allowed to dine-in but owner Mark Lastuvka is hoping it stays that way this time.

“We’re very excited to welcome back our customers inside especially when it’s smoky like this,” Lastuvka told FOX40.

For the past couple of months the poor air quality has really hurt his outside seating business.

“I don’t think they’ll sit there in the late afternoon when it gets even hotter and the smoke comes down on us,” Lastuvka said.

Even when the skies have been clear often his front and back patios will fill up and some customers have nowhere to sit.

“Hopefully, we don’t have to turn so many people away,” Lastuvka said.

Now, he can have a dozen or so customers inside, which is the 25% max capacity the state’s red reopening tier allows.

But plastic sheets are between the tables as well as other requirements.

“The masks, washing the doors, wiping everything with bleach and water and disinfecting everything,” Lastuvka explained.

California Family Fitness on Bond Road in Elk Grove is also able to allow people indoors but at just 10% maximum capacity.

“When you enter the building you have to wear a mask. Anytime you’re inside the club you have to wear a mask,” said Chaz Richardson, district sales manager for the gym.

But Richardson says people are allowed to remove their masks while working out outside as long as they are spaced far away enough from others.

So, the gym will continue to operate its outside workout areas, which means so far their members won’t have to make appointments to workout.

“You can workout inside, you can workout outside, whatever you prefer,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, Lastuvka is praying he can keep his indoor seating available as his customers may not want to eat outside come winter.

“Fingers crossed that at least at 25% because I don’t think that this is going to go away until next year,” Lastuvka said.

Churches and movie theaters will also be allowed to have people inside at either 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.