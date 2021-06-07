Witness describes deadly Stanislaus County carjacking

WESTLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A violent night in Stanislaus County left one woman dead and an 18-year-old woman in jail booked on homicide and carjacking charges.

The attempted carjacking and shooting happened in the overnight hours of Sunday in Westley outside a local motel.

Cherri Booth, a guest at the Executive Inn in Westley, said she heard two gunshots early Sunday morning and immediately called 911.

“Then I walked over there and seeing that there was a woman down bleeding, badly,” Booth told FOX40.

She said the victim’s son came out of his room to find his mother had been shot.

“There was no consoling him, and I don’t blame him. It was bad,” Booth said.

Booth took a cell phone video of the scene after first responders arrived at the motel on McCracken Road.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. I work in the hospital, so I see dead people,” she said. “But to have it happen right out your front door and there’s nothing that you can do is so overwhelming and depressing and sad.”

“Witnesses at the location described a possible suspect in the incident,” explained Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton. “Deputies began searching the area and did locate somebody matching that description.”

Sgt. Layton said with the help of witnesses, deputies tracked down the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Tierra Davis.

“The victim in our case is just a random victim,” Layton said. “There wasn’t any specific motive to carjack this individual for any particular reason.”

Deputies said they found a gun near Davis.

“She threw her life away and took another’s with her for no reason,” Booth said.

Stanislaus County investigators believe Davis may have been involved in a carjacking in Stockton that happened just hours before the incident in Westley. Stockton police could only confirm that they are looking into a possible connection.