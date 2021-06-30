Witnesses: Attack at Walmart leads to stand-off at Placerville home

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — At 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced a “significant law enforcement presence” at the Walmart located near Forni and Missouri Flat roads in Placerville.

Deputies then announced closures on Forni Road just after 7 p.m.

Multiple witnesses reached out to FOX40 to share what happened.

One witness, who wished to stay anonymous, says a woman began attacking customers before running off into a nearby home.

Another witness and her husband were in the parking lot and they say the woman attacked them while trying to get into their car on the passenger side. she says the woman scratched her husband, drawing blood before he was able to fight her off and drive away.

The woman tried to hold onto the vehicle, according to that witness, but eventually fell off and went to the car behind them.

Deputies have yet to confirm the witness’ reports.

This story is developing.