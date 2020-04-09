Watch Now
FOX40 News at 5

Woman accused of licking $1,800 worth of items at South Lake Tahoe grocery store arrested on felony charge

Local News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – A South Lake Tahoe woman has been arrested for felony vandalism after she allegedly licked and handled numerous items at a grocery store.

Police arrested 53-year-old Jennifer Walker Wednesday after a Safeway store employee called to report a woman “licking groceries,” according to a news release

The employee told officers that Walker also put “numerous pieces of jewelry” from the store on her hands before licking it. Walker allegedly loaded her cart with store items that she “had no means to purchase,” police said.

The calculated total value of the goods, which now can’t be sold, was $1,800.

Police booked Walker at the El Dorado County jail.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News