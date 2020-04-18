Woman and 2-year-old girl killed in early morning crash, officials say

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old woman and 2-year-old girl died Saturday morning in Yuba City after being involved in a head-on collision.

Officials identified the woman as Adele Vershaw. According to officers, the driver of the other car was a 50-year-old woman who suffered major injuries.

Officers say Vershaw was driving a 2018 Dodge Caravan north on state Route 99 near Hutchinson Road when for unknown reasons she crossed the center median and both southbound lanes.

After reaching the gravel shoulder, officials say she made a sharp turn forcing her car back onto the southbound lanes. The sharp turn put her directly in the path of the 50-year-old woman and the 2018 Jeep Liberty she was driving, according to officers.

Personnel took the 50-year-old woman to the hospital for her injuries.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation but that neither alcohol nor drugs are a factor in the crash.