KTXL — At around 3:13 p.m. the California Highway Patrol received calls of a single vehicle major-injury collision in Grass Valley Sunday.

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 49, north of McKnight Way where they found a 1996 Subaru Legacy overturned on the freeway.

A man and woman were trapped in the wreckage. Medical Care was provided to the woman, as she was unresponsive. She was air lifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. A dog was also found dead inside the car.

The driver, identified as Brian Fogel, was also air lifted and sent to the same medical center with major injuries.

CHP officials determined Fogel had left the roadway and hit a pine tree. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Fogel is currently in custody pending medical treatment and the collision is still under investigation.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP Grass Valley area office at (530) 477-4900.