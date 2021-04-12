Woman arrested after going through unlocked cars, claiming she was government official checking for masks in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who allegedly pretended to be a government official checking for masks in a Roseville neighborhood was arrested over the weekend.

Roseville officials said a Folsom Road neighbor was looking at their surveillance cameras Saturday when they saw someone going through unlocked vehicles.

The resident confronted the woman, who brought out a wallet with an image of a badge and claimed she was checking the vehicles for face masks, according to officials.

Officials said the resident called the police, who identified the woman as 41-year-old Tiffany Watson.

Officers also discovered Watson was holding onto stolen mail from 25 different people. The mail was later taken back to the post office.

Watson was arrested and booked into the South Placer County Jail, officials said.

She has since been charged on suspicion of identity theft, mail theft, impersonating a police officer, false identification, misappropriation of found property and multiple outstanding warrants.