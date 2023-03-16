(KTXL) — A woman was arrested after allegedly leading officers from the Placerville Police Department on a pursuit along Highway 50 early Thursday morning.

According to the Placerville Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had a “fictitious” license plate.

During the stop, the driver of the vehicle refused to give her license and other paperwork to the police officers. Police were able to later identify the driver as 34-year-old Akika Parker, police said.

According to police, after being asked to exit the vehicle, Parker field the scene in a “reckless manner.” She then got on westbound Highway 50 and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

After Parker drove over 100 miles per hour, the Placerville Police Department requested backup from the California Highway Patrol and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said despite spikes being deployed, Parker continued to drive recklessly so both the CHP and Placerville Police Department decided to end their pursuit due to both the driver’s safety as well as the public’s safety.

According to the police department, the Folsom Police Department was also notified of the pursuit and safely incepted the vehicle near East Bidwell Street on Highway 50. The Folsom Police Department then took over the investigation.

Police said that officers from the Folsom Police Department removed Parker from the vehicle and found a loaded gun.

Parker was then released to Placerville Police who then took her to a local hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

According to police, after Parker was medically cleared she was arrested and booked in the El Dorado County Jail.