STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said officers arrested a woman Sunday in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 7.

Police said 40-year-old Erica Mora was arrested on the suspicion of the murder of a 36-year-old man and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to a Facebook post.

On July 7, police said officers were investigating an incident where a woman allegedly set two people and a tent on fire. A man and woman were set on fire in a tent in Mormon Slough near Airport Way.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals where the man later died from his injuries.