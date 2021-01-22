Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after gunshot victim dies at Rio Linda home

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder Thursday in Rio Linda after someone called 911 to report their father had been shot.

Just before 7 a.m., the caller reported the shooting at a home on West E Street near West 2nd Street, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found a 59-year-old man in the house who had been shot in the upper body.

Fire personnel tried to save the man’s life but he died at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, the sheriff’s office says homicide detectives arrested 66-year-old Grace Ethel Nitz on suspicion of murder. She was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

A motive behind the shooting has not been reported.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the coroner’s office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).