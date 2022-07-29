OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Oroville Police Department said it arrested a woman for who tried to take a child from a school.

Police were sent to A Bright Starr Preschool, located at 1276 Feather River Boulevard, after reports that a woman walked into the school and attempted to leave with a child.

Dezirae Guthrie, 41, was detained without incident, according to police.

Police said that Guthrie walked into the school claiming that her daughter went there and tried to persuade a 4-year-old to come outside with her.

School staff interrupted Guthrie’s conversation with the child and the child remained safe inside the school with no injuries, according to police.

Guthrie is now in the Butte County Jail facing charges for attempted kidnapping. Her bail is set at $60,000.