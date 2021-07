SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was significantly injured Monday when a jet ski and a boat collided near Tiscornia Park.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the woman, who is in her 20s, was pulled from the water by people in another boat.

First responders treated the injured woman at the scene and she was taken to a local trauma facility, the fire department said.

Incident info: Jet Ski vs. boat near Tiscornia Park. 1 female patient in her twenties was rescued out of the water by another boat. Water rescue personnel quickly arrived and cared for the victim who is now being transported with significant injuries to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/CEmtHVc2gS — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2021

Details about the crash were not provided by the fire department.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.