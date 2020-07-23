Woman being treated by paramedics steals ambulance, say Stanislaus County deputies

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman being treated by paramedics Wednesday allegedly stole and drove away in the ambulance, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The 29-year-old woman was identified as Savanna Proffitt by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say around 1:20 p.m., Riverbank Police Services went to assist paramedics, who were treating Proffitt on Orange Avenue near 1st Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, Proffitt drove away in the ambulance and went toward Escalon.

Deputies say she turned on the lights and siren while crossing the Stanislaus River.

Proffitt eventually stopped at the intersection of 4th and Main streets in Escalon and was shot with a beanbag projectile after not complying with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say she was given medical treatment in San Joaquin County and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for auto theft.