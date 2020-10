SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was critically injured overnight in a house fire on Tierra Glen Way, according to Sacramento Fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. Thursday, crews said a man told them a woman was still inside the burning home.

Firefighters found the woman and she was transported to the hospital.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story.