Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the area of Bandon Way and San Juan Road early Saturday morning.

Sacramento police received reports of the crash just before 1 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a woman on the road with major injuries.

Despite first responders trying to give her aid, the woman died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her fled the area before police arrived.

Detectives are investigating but no additional details about the driver nor the victim were released.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the crash to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.